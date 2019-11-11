Danai Gurira to Be Honored at 2nd Annual CARE Impact Awards

'The Walking Dead' actress will receive the CARE Impact Award for Global Equality in New York City on Nov. 21.

Black Panther and Walking Dead actress Danai Gurira will be honored at annual CARE Impact awards held at the Mandarin Oriental in New York. The dinner will celebrate individuals and innovations who create opportunity for women and girls around the world, while telling the stories of those who champion the cause.

"I have always had a passion for women and girls, a hope to see them function on the same playing field as men and have the same opportunities and appropriate protections," Gurira told THR. "I want to be more than an actress and storyteller but an advocate for women, not only in developing countries but all over the world."

The cause is close to Gurira's heart, as she opened up her own nonprofit, Love Our Girls, to bring awareness to the injustices faced by young girls and women globally. The actress and playwright also co-founded Almasi Arts, a dramatic arts collaborative organization that supports art programs in Zimbabwe.

Activist and Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman will also be honored with the CARE Impact Award for gender equality. Designer Zac Posen will attend as the honorary co-chair along with CARE Global Advocate, Iman. Also attending the event is CARE Ambassador and actress Bellamy Young. Singer Kimberley Locke will perform.

CARE is the leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty since 1945 and places an emphasis on supporting women and girls. Through community-based efforts, the organization strives to create economic opportunities, improve education and confront hunger. Last year, CARE reached over 80 million people.