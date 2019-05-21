Danai Gurira Talks Showing Diverse Perspectives on Screen: "We've Still Got a Ways to Go"

"The thing on my heart is to get different stories told from various perspectives that I haven't seen in certain mediums yet," the 'Walking Dead' actress told the Drama Actress Roundtable.

"I'm a pain in the ass," The Walking Dead actress (and Black Panther star) Danai Gurira told The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable. "I'm all up in it," she said of pushing back on scripts with questions and ideas. "When I really want to know, when I really want to collaborate, we have the conversation."

"As time goes on, you get more and more able to do that, and they start to create around how they understand you're living in her, she's living in you at this point. The collaboration becomes more and more full," she said of the hit AMC series. "They're great writers in the sense that they also are keen to get to the truth of the thing."

Gurira went on to say that she never expected her "life work" to look the way it does now: "I'm a playwright, so I really just expected to stay in indie, play world. I never expected things like Walking Dead or Marvel. I just never imagined it."

Gurira's real passion lies in storytelling, as she told the roundtable, "The thing on my heart is to get different stories told from various perspectives that I haven't seen in certain mediums yet." While progress has been made, especially in her blockbuster work such as Black Panther, she emphasized, "We've still got a ways to go."

The full Drama Actress Roundtable airs July 7 on SundanceTV. Gurira appears on the roundtable panel along with Patricia Arquette, Christine Baranski, Emilia Clarke, Niecy Nash and Michelle Williams. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.