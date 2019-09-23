Dance Stars Keone and Mari Madrid Bringing 'Beyond Babel' to New York (Exclusive)

The West Coast Urban Dance duo's choreography has been seen on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' 'World of Dance' and 'Dancing With the Stars,' as well as in Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" video.

Following a sleeper-hit run in San Diego last year, Beyond Babel, the dance-theater piece from West Coast Urban Dance performer-choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid, will debut in New York in January.

Produced by Hideaway Circus, and created by that Brooklyn-based company's founders, Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner, in collaboration with the Madrids, the show will begin previews Jan. 21 at off-Broadway's The Gym at Judson, ahead of a Feb. 2 official opening.

The Madrids' work has been featured on So You Think You Can Dance, World of Dance and Dancing With the Stars. They choreographed and starred in Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" video, which has over 1.5 billion YouTube views, and are attached as choreographers on the upcoming Britney Spears jukebox musical, Once Upon a One More Time.

The husband-and-wife team are longtime choreographers for BTS; they have worked with Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Flying Lotus & Kendrick Lamar and Timbaland, among others.

Inspired by Romeo and Juliet and told entirely through West Coast Urban Dance, Beyond Babel stars the Madrids as lovers linked by the gods who struggle to reconcile rising tensions in the world when authorities raise a wall that tears families and communities apart.

"It's a dream to bring our unique style to off-Broadway for the first time," said Keone Madrid in a statement. "Beyond Babel is an experience driven by movers, a moving story and a movement toward love and empathy."

"Much of the impetus for the show came from the cultural climate in 2016," added Mari Madrid. "But it remains all-too-relevant today. We see Beyond Babel as our contribution to the conversation through dance and art."

The show features a cast of 12 dancers, a contemporary soundtrack and a set of art installations and backdrops by visual artist London Kaye. The 10-week limited engagement is scheduled to run through March 29.