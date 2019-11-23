Social Climbers Charts: 'Dancing With the Stars' Rules Top Unscripted After Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek Eliminations

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson extends his record run at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors list to 60 total weeks, rebounding from No. 4 on the Nov. 25-dated tally, while Dancing with the Stars rules for the first time on Top Unscripted.

THR's Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities' social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 19.

Johnson retakes the No. 1 on Top Actors with the second-biggest post by an actor in the Nov. 13-19 tracking week: a photo showing him as DC superhero Black Adam. "This role is unlike any other I've ever played in my career and I'm grateful to the bone we'll all go on this journey together," Johnson wrote Nov. 14 on Instagram about the character, who he'll portray in a 2021 film. The post was liked 5.3 million times and received 62,000 comments.

Jennifer Aniston, who ranks at No. 3 on Top Actors (up two positions), earned the most-engaged-with post of the week by an actor, an Instagram upload showing her with her dog, Clyde, that racked up 6.1 million favorites.

The Top Comedians chart shows Kevin Hart back at No. 1 for a 94th total week, jumping 6-1 with a 155% surge in overall social engagement. Hart's biggest post of the week, uploaded on Nov. 13, continued his recent trend of advertising the film Jumanji: The Next Level (in theaters Dec. 13), in which he co-stars.

After a one-week lead for Stranger Things, Riverdale returns to No. 1 on Top Scripted with an 80% boost in overall engagement, reigning over Grey's Anatomy at No. 2 and Rick and Morty at No. 3, while Vikings represents the sole debut (No. 10).

Saturday Night Live returned with a new episode Nov. 16 with host and musical guest Harry Styles, garnering the show major marks across all social media platforms, including 1.2 million Instagram favorites and 804,000 Twitter likes, which sparks the show's re-entry at No. 1 on Top News/Talk/Variety, where it reigns for a sixth total week.

Meanwhile, Dancing With the Stars crowns Top Unscripted for the first time. The dance competition sports boosts in Instagram favorites (2%), Facebook post likes (52%) and YouTube favorites (7%). James Van Der Beek was its latest elimination, while the previous booting of Sean Spicer also drove residual traffic.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors chart, pick up the THR issue dated Nov. 25.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (+3)

2. Millie Bobby Brown (-1)

3. Jennifer Aniston (-2)

4. Jennifer Lopez (+7)

5. Dove Cameron (-2)

6. Emily Ratajkowski (+8)

7. Kevin Hart (re-entry)

8. Lili Reinhart (-6)

9. George Takei (-1)

10. Noah Schnapp (=)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (+5)

2. Lil' Duval (-1)

3. Joe Rogan (-1)

4. Desi Banks (-1)

5. DL Hughley (-1)

6. HaHa Davis (+1)

7. Rickey Smiley (-2)

8. Jess Hilarious (re-entry)

9. Mike Epps (+1)

10. Tommy Chong (re-entry)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Mike Huckabee (+8)

3. Gordon Ramsay (-1)

4. Antoni Porowski (+1)

5. Jake Tapper (+2)

6. Chris Hayes (re-entry)

7. Trevor Noah (-3)

8. Jimmy Fallon (-5)

9. Lawrence O'Donnell (re-entry)

10. Anthony Adams (-1)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (+2)

2. Grey's Anatomy (+4)

3. Rick and Morty (-1)

4. SpongeBob SquarePants (+3)

5. The Walking Dead (-1)

6. Supernatural (+3)

7. The End of the F***ing World (-2)

8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (re-entry)

9. South Park (re-entry)

10. Vikings (debut)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. Saturday Night Live (re-entry)

2. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (-1)

3. Today (-1)

4. Entertainment Tonight (-1)

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-1)

6. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (-1)

7. Good Morning America (+3)

8. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (re-entry)

9. Un Nuevo Dia (-1)

10. Despierta America (re-entry)

Top Unscripted

1. Dancing with the Stars (+1)

2. Wild 'N Out (-1)

3. The Voice (=)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

5. The Masked Singer (=)

6. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (+2)

7. The Bachelor (re-entry)

8. Top Gear (+2)

9. Live PD (re-entry)

10. The Bachelorette (re-entry)