Toronto: Daniel Craig Joins Rian Johnson Murder Mystery 'Knives Out'

James Bond star Daniel Craig has joined the murder mystery Knives Out, which Rian Johnson is slated to direct, the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Johnson co-wrote the high-profile indie movie's script with longtime producing partner Ram Bergman. The duo most recently collaborated on Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

CAA Media Finance will shop the project's North American rights in Toronto, while FilmNation will handle international rights at the TIFF market. Knives Out will see Craig play a detective attempting to solve a crime in an updated murder mystery tale.

Johnson and Bergman's project opened up for Craig after the abrupt exit of director Danny Boyle from the next installment in the James Bond film franchise — the untitled Bond 25 — meaning production on the tentpole is likely to be delayed and miss its Nov. 8, 2019, release date in North American theaters.

Craig has been playing Agent 007 since 2006's Casino Royale, and has since starred in three other Bond films: 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall and 2015's Spectre.