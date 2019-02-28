Daniel Craig to Star in Reading of Caryl Churchill's 'A Number'

The one-night-only benefit is part of a slate of 40th-anniversary events at New York Theatre Workshop, where Craig appeared with David Oyelowo in a sold-out 2016 run of 'Othello.'

Daniel Craig is returning to New York Theater Workshop, the leading off-Broadway venue where he starred opposite David Oyelowo in a critically lauded, instantly sold-out 2016 production of Othello that also featured Rachel Brosnahan and Finn Wittrock.

But fans will need to be even quicker to catch Craig on a New York stage this time. He is appearing March 10 for one night only in a reading of the Caryl Churchill play A Number, reuniting with his Othello director Sam Gold for the event. The evening is a benefit for New York Theatre Workshop's 40th anniversary.

Craig has a history with the Churchill drama, having starred opposite Michael Gambon in its 2002 world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in a production directed by Stephen Daldry.

A typically cryptic work about human cloning and nature vs. nurture, the play had its U.S. premiere in 2004 at New York Theatre Workshop, starring Sam Shepard and Dallas Roberts. The company has been a frequent U.S. home to English dramatist Churchill's work for almost 30 years.

A Number was subsequently adapted for television in a co-production between BBC and HBO, starring Rhys Ifans and Tom Wilkinson.

While further casting of the reading is to be announced, tickets for the March 10 performance are on sale from today, starting at $500, from NYTW.org or by phone at 212-460-5475.

Craig has appeared twice on Broadway, both times generating box office sensations. In 2009, he starred opposite Hugh Jackman in the Chicago cop drama A Steady Rain; and in 2013, he appeared with his wife Rachel Weisz and Rafe Spall in Harold Pinter's Betrayal, directed by Mike Nichols.

He will next be seen onscreen in the Lionsgate November release of Rian Johnson's contemporary murder mystery Knives Out, starring with Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Chris Evans and Toni Collette. And he will shortly start work on the as-yet-untitled 25th James Bond thriller for director Cary Joji Fukunaga, marking Craig's fifth time in the 007 role.