Daniel Dae Kim Attached to Produce, Star In Rom-Com 'A Sweet Mess' (Exclusive)

The novel from Jayci Lee follows a pampered socialite turned small town baker and a jaded celebrity food critic.

Daniel Dae Kim has optioned upcoming novel A Sweet Mess, a romantic comedy from writer Jayci Lee, and is attached to star.

The novel, which will be published by Macmillan imprint on July 14, follows a pampered socialite turned small town baker, who loves her secluded life, but a cake mix-up and a jaded celebrity food critic threatens her hard won freedom. The fix? Go to California’s wine country and guest star on the critic's cooking show.

Kim will produce through his 3AD banner, which is behind ABC series The Good Doctor and holds a first look television deal with Amazon.

“All of us at 3AD are so excited to be working with Jayci on A Sweet Mess. We were completely charmed by her work and look forward to bringing this story to the screen," said Kim.

Added Lee, "I wrote A Sweet Mess to share a story featuring Asian-Americans as main characters. To show them as fellow Americans who laugh, cry, and love. Now everyone will be able to see A Sweet Mess come to life on screen. My heart is bursting," said Lee.

Kim is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang Tyre. Lee is represented by CAA and the Nancy Yost Literary Agency.