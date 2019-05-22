Daniel Dae Kim Joins Anna Kendrick in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Stowaway'

Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson are also set to appear in Joe Penna's XYZ Films project.

Daniel Dae Kim is joining Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson in director Joe Penna’s sci-fi thriller Stowaway.

The Hellboy star will play a biologist on a spaceship headed to Mars, where an unintended stowaway (Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to life support systems.

Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher, played by Kendrick, emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship's biologist.

YouTube star turned filmmaker Penna and Ryan Morrison, the duo behind survival thriller Arctic, penned the movie's script. Morrison will also executive produce and edit Stowaway, which will be shot in Germany, starting next month.

XYZ Films will produce alongside Augenschein Filmproduktion, Rise Pictures and RainMaker Films, in association with Yale Productions. XYZ and CAA Media Finance are financing the film.

Kim, best known for his portrayal of Jin-Soo Kwon on ABC's Lost, will next be seen in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe, alongside Ali Wong, Randall Park and Keanu Reeves.

Kim is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.