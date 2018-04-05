Yes, Daniel Day-Lewis Uses a Flip Phone  

The picture was taken by journalist Karen Han, who told THR separately she was 100 percent sure it was the 'Lincoln' actor.

Can you hear the multiple Oscar-winning actor now?

On Thursday afternoon, Twitter users were beside themselves after a picture was posted of Daniel Day-Lewis on a New York subway car using a flip phone.

The picture was taken by journalist Karen Han, who told THR separately she was 100 percent sure it was the Lincoln actor.

One Twitter user pointed out that the man in the picture was wearing the same ring Day-Lewis was photographed wearing during one of his three Oscar-winning acceptance speeches.

Even Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson was impressed.

"Wonder how many people just did a quick shopping search for flip phones. Besides me," the helmer tweeted along with sharing Han's tweet.

Reactions included a mixture of fans adoring the out-of-date technology and, of course, a few jokes about Day-Lewis still being in character from one of his period pieces.

Check out the photo, below.