Patrick Schwarzenegger Thriller 'Daniel Isn't Real' Lands at Samuel Goldwyn Films

'Blockers' actor Miles Robbins and Sasha Lane round out the cast of Adam Egypt Mortimer's dark title also headed to Shudder.

Samuel Goldwyn Films and the horror streamer Shudder have snapped up the North American rights to Adam Egypt Mortimer's dark thriller Daniel Isn't Real, toplined by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Blockers actor Miles Robbins.

Sasha Lane, Hannah Marks and Mary Stuart Masterson also star in the indie set for a theatrical and VOD release in late 2019.

The film, produced by Elijah Wood, sees a troubled college freshman, Luke (Robbins), suffer a violent family trauma. To help him cope, he resurrects his childhood imaginary friend, Daniel, played by Schwarzenegger (the son of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver). Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind and soul.

"The film is striking in so many ways, from visuals and performances to the incredible execution of psychological horror. We immediately recognized that Adam had crafted something special here and are excited to partner with Shudder and bring it to audiences everywhere," said Miles Fineburg of Samuel Goldwyn Films in a statement.

Daniel Isn't Real is based on the novel In This Way I Was Saved by Brian DeLeeuw, who co-wrote the script with Mortimer.

The film was also produced by Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller and Lisa Whalen, with Johnny Chang, Peter Wong, Emma Lee, Timur Bekbosunov, Stacy Jorgensen, Elisa Lleras and Michael M. McGuire executive producing.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Fineburg for Samuel Goldwyn Films, Emily Gotto for Shudder and ICM Partners and Jorgensen acting on behalf of the filmmakers.