Daniel Radcliffe and Jim Gaffigan Turn Plastic to Save the World in 'Playmobil' Trailer

The animated action adventure also features the voices of Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, Anya Taylor-Joy and Kenan Thompson.

STX Entertainment's Playmobil, which follows secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe) as he partners with civilians Del (Jim Gaffigan) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) after citizens begin to vanish, debuted its first trailer Tuesday.

Based on the well-known plastic toys, the film follows the trio as they journey to new worlds for their rescue mission.

The trailer opens up with a dramatic voice over: "Some heroes are unshakeable. Others are unstoppable but only one kind is part of a portable ten piece set." Dasher is introduced as a classic savvy agent as he partners with Del, a charismatic food truck driver, and Marla, a smart and courageous civilian, for his latest mission. A secret organization is causing citizens of different lands to vanish into thin air.

Lino DiSalvo, known for being the head of animation for Frozen and supervising animator for Tangled, moves over into the directing chair for this animated film. Moritz Borman and Timothy Burrill produce.

The film will also feature Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman and Kenan Thompson. Playmobil will hit theaters Aug. 30.