Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham to Lead Audio Reading of 'Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone' for Spotify

Dakota Fanning, Eddie Redmayne and Stephen Fry will also read chapters of the J.K. Rowling novel.

J.K. Rowling and Spotify are bringing Harry Potter back to life.

The author and her Wizarding World media company are teaming up with the music streamer to launch an audio recording of the series' first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Each week, a different person will read a chapter in the book. The project kicks off with Daniel Radcliffe, star of the Harry Potter film franchise, reading the first chapter in the series, "The Boy Who Lived"

Several others who will participate also have ties to the beloved novels. They include former soccer player David Beckham; Stephen Fry, known for reading all of the Harry Potter audiobooks; actresses Dakota Fanning and Claudia Kim; Fantastic Beasts franchise star Eddie Redmayne; and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actress Noma Dumezweni.

The recordings will be available on Spotify and Spotify Kids. Video recordings will live on the Harry Potter At Home website. Chapter one is available today.