Daniel Wright, Former Contestant on 'The Biggest Loser,' Dies at 30

Daniel Wright, a former season seven and eight contestant on NBC's The Biggest Loser, died Sunday of leukemia. He was 30.

After the news was confirmed by fellow contestants on social media, tributes came pouring in via Wright's GoFundMe page, where it indicated that he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2017. His supporters were aiming to raise $50,000 for medical costs.

On Facebook, Wright's fellow castmate Courtney Crozier Respess wrote, "I am so so heartbroken to hear about Daniel Wright this morning. He has fought SO HARD during his battle with cancer & more. This man is one of the kindest people I have ever met & is a true difference maker in this world! His faith has never faded, even in the darkest of times. I am honored to have known him!!!"

In the last few days before Wright's death, his wife Rebecca made several updates about his condition via Facebook, citing his struggles with blood clots, coughing up blood, a persistent fever and infections.

Respess referred to Wright's wife in her message, writing, "Please keep him & his beautiful, amazing, and beyond strong wife Rebecca Wright in your prayers today as he is being called to heaven. Rebecca will need all of us to lift her up now & for the months & years to come."

The Biggest Loser's season eight winner Danny Cahill also shared a tribute to his friend. "Yesterday the world lost a bit of its light," he wrote on Facebook. "Daniel Wright and I met for the first time in May of 2009 on the beach in Malibu. 15 of us went to the beach that morning to begin our journey on season 8 of The Biggest Loser. Our 16th contestant was driven up to the starting position of that first 1-mile race (which he won) and out popped Daniel. 'Hey guys!!!' He yelled as he jogged over to us. Little did I know the effect this man would have on my life."

Cahill went on to say that Wright "never missed a chance to double back and encourage every soul in the fight of their lives to keep going, and ensure us we would make it."