Spike Lee, Cher, Others Remember Danny Aiello: "We Made Cinema History Together"

Mia Farrow, Michael Rapaport, Matthew Modine and more stars took to social media to remember the late actor.

Hollywood stars and public figures took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to Danny Aiello. The actor died Thursday night after a brief illness. He was 86.

The New York actor was best known for his role as pizza-joint owner Sal in Do the Right Thing and for portraying Cher's lovelorn suitor in Moonstruck. His performance in Do the Right Thing earned him Oscar and Golden Globe nominations in the best supporting actor categories.

Aiello began his acting career at the age of 35. He also appeared in The Godfather: Part II, The Front, Fort Apache the Bronx, The Purple Rose of Cairo, 29th Street, Ruby, The Pickle and The Cemetery Club.

After singing "Fly Me to the Moon" in Lasse Hallstrom's 1991 film Once Around, he wound up releasing a handful of jazz albums, including 2004's I Just Wanted to Hear the Words. The album made it to No. 9 on the Billboard jazz chart.

Do the Right Thing director Spike Lee remembered Aiello with a handful of Instagram posts. “I’m Heart Broken,” Lee wrote. “Just Found Out My Brother DANNY AIELLO Made His Transition Last Night. Danny, We Made Cinema History Together With DO THE RIGHT THING. May You Rest In PARADISE.”

Cher took to Twitter to pay tribute to her late co-star. "Goodbye Dear #DannyAiello. Danny was a Great Actor, But a Genius Comedic Actor. We laughed so much making #Moonstruck," she wrote. "It was one of the happiest times in my life."

Michael Rapaport shared a video of him joking around with Aiello on Twitter. "Literally one of my favorites & such a nice guy. He inspired Me so much," the actor captioned the clip.

Matthew Modine remembered Aiello by tweeting, "Danny Aiello is now sleeping with the stars. Thank you for everything, Danny. Your love, wisdom, talents and grace touched us all. Buon viaggio."

Aiello's former co-star Mia Farrow also paid tribute to the late actor. "So very sad to hear that Danny Aiello has died. He was a superb actor and a lovely person," she tweeted. "It was a joy and an honor to work with him (in Broadway Danny Rose) Condolences and love to his family."

Robert Picardo, who appeared in the Broadway comedy Gemini with Aiello, shared a photo from their time working together on Twitter. "Here he is giving me a very memorable hairy eyeball as I sulk at the other end of the dinner table. RIP Danny," he captioned the photo.

