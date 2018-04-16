Danny Boyle's Lily James-Kate McKinnon Comedy Lands Fall 2019 Release

Boyle will direct from a script by Richard Curtis.

Director Danny Boyle's untitled comedy starring Lily James and Kate McKinnon will hit theaters in the U.S. on Sept. 13, 2019, Universal announced Monday.

Working Title is producing the film, written by Richard Curtis (Love Actually, Notting Hill). The cast, which is still being rounded out, also includes Himesh Patel.

Richard Curtis wrote the script, which is keeping its logline close to the vest. It is known to be musically themed and set in the 1960s or '70s. McKinnon will play a talent agent. James is playing a teacher.

Universal is eyeing a summer shoot for the project, which will roll out in theaters two months before the next James Bond film, which is set to open Nov. 8, 2019. Boyle is the front-runner to direct the Bond movie, and it could prove challenging to promote two films debuting so close together. However, there's speculation that Bond may move to another date since MGM is still figuring out who is going to handle the movie internationally.

Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce.



