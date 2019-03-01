Danny DeVito, John Leguizamo Join Barry Levinson's Boxing Drama 'Harry Haft'

Peter Sarsgaard and 'Phantom Thread' star Vicky Krieps have also joined the cast.

Barry Levinson has rounded out the cast for his boxing drama Harry Haft.

Danny DeVito, John Leguizamo and Peter Sarsgaard are joining previously announced star Ben Foster for the feature, along with Phantom Thread breakout Vicky Krieps, Saro Emirze and Dar Zuzovsky.

The true story is written by Justine Juel Gillmer based on the novel Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano by Alan Scott Haft.

The story follows Harry (Foster), who survives the horrors of the German concentration camps, where an SS Officer (played by Billy Magnussen) forces him to fight to the death against fellow prisoners in gruesome gladiatorial boxing matches. Harry finally escapes and makes it to New York, where he is haunted by his memories and guilt over his survival and begins fighting boxing legends like Rocky Marciano. His hope is that his name will get noticed and he will find his first love, again.

New Mandate Film’s Matti Leshem is producing, along with Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Sosnoff, Scott Pardo and Levinson. Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth is executive producing.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.

DeVito, who will next be see in Disney's Dumbo, is repped by CAA; Sarsgaard is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Peikoff Mahan; Leguizamo is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer; Krieps is repped by the U.K.'s Tavistok Wood.