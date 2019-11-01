Danny McBride's Rough House, Mainstay to Tackle 'The Sun Always Sets in the West' for Lionsgate (Exclusive)

'Edge of Fear' writers Scott Barkan and Gregg Zehentner are penning the screenplay for the frontier western.

Rough House Pictures, the production shingle run by Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill, and Mainstay Entertainment are set to produce the indie pic The Sun Always Sets in the West for Lionsgate.

The genre-bending western focuses on a drifter who finds redemption with a hardscrabble frontier woman and her young daughter, only to see his dream of happiness jeopardized when brute mercenaries show up at his door.

Scott Barkan and Gregg Zehentner, who penned Edge of Fear, are writing the screenplay for The Sun Always Sets in the West. McBride's producer credits include the HBO series Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones, in which he also stars.

McBride and Brandon James will produce the indie drama for Rough House Pictures, while Norman Aladjem and Ray Moheet will produce for Mainstay Entertainment. Rockmond Dunbar is executive producing, while James Myers, vp of production, will oversee The Sun Always Sets in the West for Lionsgate.

Mainstay's other upcoming film projects include Simple Wedding, starring Rita Wilson and Shohreh Aghdashloo and directed by Sara Zandiech, and God The Worm, starring Annabella Sciorra and directed by Eric Schaeffer (If Lucy Fell). Mainstay is also developing the film adaptation of Trevor Noah’s memoir Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, with Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther) set to star and Liesl Tommy to direct.

Rough House Pictures is repped by CAA.