Danny Tidwell, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Finalist, Dies at 35

"You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you," Tidwell's brother shared on Instagram.

Danny Tidwell, a finalist on Fox's So You Think You Can Dance?, died on Friday, according to his brother and fellow dancer, Travis Wall. He was 35.

Wall posted the news on Instagram on Saturday morning. "Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift," Wall wrote. "I'm not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can't believe this is real. I can't believe you're gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing."

Tidwell was a runner-up on Fox's third season of the dance competition series in 2007. From Norfolk, Virginia, Tidwell began dancing as a child, attending Kirov Academy of Ballet at 15. He'd go on to work with the American Ballet Theatre as well as perform in works by famed choreographers, including Mia Michaels and Debbi Allen (who was a guest judge during his time on So You Think You Can Dance.)

View this post on Instagram

My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother . And we all lost a gift. I'm not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can't believe this is real. I can't believe you're gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing. We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can't believe I'm even typing this . Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time. A post shared by Travis Wall (@traviswall) on Mar 7, 2020 at 9:14am PST