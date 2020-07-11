Darius Rucker and Wife Beth Split After 20 Years: "We Have Made the Decision to Consciously Uncouple"

The country singer and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman revealed the news on social media on Saturday, noting that the split is amicable.

The country singer and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman revealed the news on social media on Saturday, noting that the split is amicable.

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple," Rucker wrote. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders."

His statement continued: "Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."

The couple, who have two children together, were married in 2000.

