Dark Sky Takes Horror '1BR' for U.S. (Exclusive)

Dark Sky Films has acquired U.S. rights to the festival circuit hit horror thriller 1BR.

The feature debut of writer-director David Marmor will also make its market debut at this year’s American Film Market, with MPI Media Group's Nicola Goelzhaeuser handling worldwide sales of the film.

Described by the filmmakers as a "stirring, unsettling shocker rooted in everyday reality," 1BR follow Sarah (played by The Affair's Nicole Brydon Bloom) ) who, after leaving behind a painful past, scores the perfect Hollywood one-bedroom apartment only to discover that her surprisingly welcoming neighbors may harbor a sinister and dangerous secret. The chiller also stars Giles Matthey (NCIS, 24: Live Another Day), Taylor Nichols (PEN15, Chappaquiddick, Metropolitan) and Alan Blumenfeld (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Heroes).

1BR was produced by Alok Mishra and Shane Vorster for Malevolent Films, Allard Cantor and Jarrod Murray for Epicenter, as well as Nic Izzi and Sam Sandweiss, and executive produced by Peter Phok.

“We expect David Marmor’s amazing film to grab audiences’ attention everywhere – not just horror fans, but anyone who appreciates great, gripping cinema no matter the genre,” said Goelzhaeuser.