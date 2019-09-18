Mark Ruffalo Uncovers Troubling Secrets About Chemical Company in 'Dark Waters' Trailer

Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman also star in the Todd Haynes film.

Mark Ruffalo risks everything as he takes on a powerful chemical company in the first trailer for the Focus Features film Dark Waters.

Based on a true story, the drama follows attorney Robert Bilott (Ruffalo) as he uncovers a dark secret that connects a number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's most powerful corporations. As he sets out to expose the truth, Robert risks his future, his family and his own life to find answers.

The trailer opens with shots of Robert driving around a suburban town and stopping by his grandmother's house.

Robert later explains to a new client (Camp) that he is a corporate defense attorney and often defends chemical companies. The client says that his farm lost 190 cows, which he believes is caused by chemicals. While Robert usually defends the companies, he chooses to represent the farmer.

After the two take a look around the farm's property, Robert sets out on a mission to find out why so many cows died. "I'm seeing documents I don't understand. They're hiding something," he says in a voiceover as clips show him investigating the powerful company.

The attorney soon discovers that chemicals are in the drinking water that is being consumed by the townspeople. "Dupont is knowingly poisoning 70,000 local residents for the last 40 years," Robert tells his wife (Hathaway).

He soon confronts the company's leader (Garber) and calls him out for not stopping the corruption. Robert also receives pushback from his co-workers as they try to persuade him to not go against the company.

"They have all the money, all the fire power and they'll use it. I know, I was one of them," he tells his client as a montage shows Robert in court. "Our government is captive to Dupont."

While Robert's wife says that he's willing to risk his career for his client, Robert makes it clear that he is fighting the company because "the system is rigged." He adds, "They want us to think it will protect us. We protect us."

Dark Waters will be in select theaters on Nov. 22, followed by a wide release on Nov. 29. Watch the full trailer below.