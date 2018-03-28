Amandla Stenberg Adds Power to Teen Activism in 'Darkest Minds' Trailer

Jennifer Yuh Nelson's YA book adaptation hits theaters Aug. 3.

In the latest YA book adaptation to hit movie screens, Amandla Stenberg stars as a teenager who ignites a revolution in The Darkest Minds, directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

In the near-future dystopian film, which is based on Alexandra Bracken’s YA novel of the same name, a disease has killed off 98 percent of children, and when teen survivors begin to develop powers they have no idea how to control, the government deems them dangerous. After she is sent to an internment camp, Ruby Daly (Stenberg) escapes to join other teens in full-on revolt.

The Darkest Minds, which also stars Mandy Moore and Gwendoline Christie, is already drawing comparisons to X-Men.

Stenberg, who has also appeared in YA book-to-movie adaptions The Hunger Games and Everything, Everything, will also star in the upcoming film The Hate U Give, which is based on Angie Thomas' novel of the same name.

The Darkest Minds hits theaters Aug. 3.