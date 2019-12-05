Darlene Love Slams 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Producers for Snubbing Her

The singer called out Brad Lachman Productions for continuously not inviting her to perform her holiday hit "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)" at NBC's annual tree lighting ceremony.

Darlene Love took to Facebook to share her frustrations with NBC's annually televised tree lighting ceremony, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which aired Wednesday night. According to the 78-year-old singer, the producers of the show, Brad Lachman Productions, continuously ask other artists to perform her 1963 holiday tune "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)" and never her.

"Such an insult and let down!" Love wrote. "They book these young artists who can’t even hit the notes properly and are off key. Makes NO sense!! That’s my song and I’m still alive. Show me some respect!"

This year, Skylar Astin, 32, and Alex Newell, 27, sang Love's song. The actors are set to co-star in NBC's upcoming series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

In her Facebook post, Love said that despite her publicist trying to score a booking for years, producers have told the entertainer that she is "not their demo or big enough" to appear at the tree lighting ceremony. Love added that producers have previously said they might consider involving her if she performed her Christmas track with another artist like Bette Midler or Bruce Springsteen. Love, however, wrote that she "would never ask my friends to do that."

She also went on to say that the entertainment industry "can be so unfair at times." Love elaborated, "Don’t get me wrong, I’m TRULY blessed for what I have accomplished at 78 years of age but it’s still a constant struggle to stay relevant and convince those who control the industry that I’m worth it."

Though "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)" was released in 1963, Love performed it on NBC's Late Night With David Letterman in 1986, and made it a tradition to sing it on Letterman's late-night show each holiday season, including when he moved to CBS, until 2014 when Stephen Colbert took over on The Late Show. Since then, Love has frequently performed the song on The View; she is slated to make a Dec. 20 appearance on the daytime talker.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Brad Lachman Productions and NBC for comment.

Read Love's entire Facebook post here.