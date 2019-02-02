Darren Criss, Laura Dern Celebrate Casting Directors at Artios Awards on Both Coasts

The annual CSA Artios Awards were held in L.A. and New York on Thursday evening.

At the Casting Society of America’s 34th Annual Artios Awards in Los Angeles, producer Ryan Murphy took to the Beverly Hilton stage to bestow the Hoyt Bowers Award to Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer of Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting, his longtime go-tos when it came to finding the acting discoveries and re-discoveries that have populated his many series, with a touch of humor. “I was just starting out in our second script for Nip/Tuck,” Murphy recalled. “In the script it called for the lead, Dylan Walsh, to have sex with a rubber blow-up doll. Eric called me without a single beat and said ‘Do you want me to cast the doll?’ And I knew they were the ones for me.”

Besides Murphy, the actors and casting directors behind some of this year's biggest awards season contenders — including Darren Criss, Patricia Clarkson and Laura Dern — came together at the CSA's Artios Awards, held in both New York City and Los Angeles Thursday night.

"Many of our members are on both coasts," Bernie Telsey, vice president of CSA's New York chapter, told The Hollywood Reporter. "The awards are a celebration of the art of casting and recognizing casting in television, film, theatre, Broadway — the whole works."

Comedian Bridget Everett hosted the New York ceremony at Stage 48, making sure to poke fun at the people behind many of the evening's nominees and winners, from Vice to A Quiet Place. “Being a casting director isn’t just about finding the actor who fits the role perfectly. It’s also figuring out how much weight you can make Christian Bale gain or lose until he fits the role perfectly," Everett joked on stage. "And I sincerely believe if you guys keep it up, if you keep him on this yo-yo diet, we can give him type 2 diabetes by 2030.”

Everett also called those in the audience "the visionaries who said to John Krasinski, 'Hey, have you considered hiring your wife?'"

In addition to the night's winners, the New York Artios Awards celebrated Tina Fey and Jeff Raymond, the recipients of the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.

“The thing about Tina and Jeff is, our Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award is going to a pair that really collaborates with the New York casting community and acting community," Telsey said. "The two of them have done so much work in New York — from the stuff that they’ve either written or produced, from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to 30 Rock to Mean Girls on Broadway. It feels like they’re the quintessential New York couple.”

Fey told THR that casting is something her and Raymond "both enjoy and take a lot of pride in."

“You realize how important it is to get the right cast," Raymond said. "Getting the right people in place might be one of the most singular important things you need to do.”

While accepting the award, Fey shared stories of the many times she was turned down by casting directors when she lived in Chicago and worked at Second City: “Being given this award tonight is the only thing I’ve ever booked through a casting director,” she joked.

Throughout the evening, all of the New York presenters — including Zachary Quinto, Rachel Brosnahan, Patricia Clarkson, Billy Porter, and more — praised casting directors and the work they do.

“I think it would surprise people how much work casting directors do. They really have to know everybody," Clarkson told THR. "They have to know you inside and out. They have to know that wait, you could be that rare find; that unusual thought. I mean, I have such respect for them. I always have. I have a great life in this business because casting directors gave me a great job.”

Brosnahan, who scored her role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel through a casting director she knew from Manhattan, a show she'd previously worked on, said those who work in casting "are probably an actor's favorite people."

“Casting directors are on your side, and they want you to win," she told THR. "Sometimes it’s difficult to remember that when you’re a bundle of nerves, but they’re always rooting for you. And I think actors sometimes forget that.”

The L.A. event, hosted by the husband and wife team of Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael, was part awards ceremony and part celebration of the casting industry — and as many of the thespian presenters and award recipients pointed out throughout the evening, casting directors’ canny instincts and star-making acumen rarely get as much credit as they deserve.

On the red carpet, The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik recalled how a single casting champion charted the course of her early career breakthroughs. She was also thrilled that her sitcom continues to score some major guest-casting coups heading into its final episodes this spring. “We've had some real legends of the nerd and geek community,” she said of the show’s tradition of inviting in genre stalwarts. “It's really special — it means a lot to us.” The latest roster includes Joe Mangianello, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Smith and, at long last, William Shatner. “Simon Helberg is playing him in rehearsal,” she noted of the Star Trek icon, who has yet to make his appearance on set. “I told him he should charge for a guest spot, also.”

If Beale Street Could Talk’s Colman Domingo remembered getting encouragement when, as a young actor, he was eager to break a few rules. “Barbie Stein, in the late '90s, was the casting director for a little television show called Nash Bridges, up in the Bay Area, and I would audition with the most unconventional monologues,” he recalled.

Broadway standout and Jesus Christ Superstar performer Brandon Victor Dixon said actors don’t always recognize just how crucial their long-term connections with casting agents can be. “The casting director brought you in there because they want you to be the person — they want to go home early! “But it takes a long time to understand that mindset and also to understand the relationship is important,” he said. “Casting directors have a craft as well: they're not middle men; they're not just the thing you need to get past to get to whom you want to meet.”

“One of the great things that's happening now in casting is there are more opportunities to cast diverse actors than ever before,” casting director Sarah Finn, who for over 10 years has cast every film from Marvel Studios, including the phenomenally successful Black Panther. “I've been doing this almost two decades, and I feel like the opportunities are wide open for actors from any background, from anywhere in the world. We're really seeing a changing palate on screen. I think Black Panther and the success of that film broke down a lot of barriers, and I'm excited to see where we can go from here.”

The celebratory tone continued throughout the event, including former Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Amber Riley taking the stage and recalling their early audition experiences for the series: Criss performed a mashup of the Rogers & Hart standard “Where Or When” and Britney Spears’ signature “Hit Me Baby One More Time”; a nervous Riley was asked on the spot to attempt the Dreamgirls anthem “I Am Changing,” which won her the role. Both performed their audition songs from the Hilton stage before dueting on the Bull Withers staple “Lean On Me.”

Taking the L.A. stage to accept the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, actress Laura Dern noted that it was Stalmaster himself — a legendary casting director — who encouraged her parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, to encourage her to act.

“Lynn not only told my parents that they should let me act, he told me that I should study and I should live a life of studying,” Dern said, “and I to this day continue to study and will forever.”

Dern added, “When you feel seen by a filmmaker it's the most extraordinary gift as an actor. But often at the beginning of your career particularly there is one person who will hopefully, you pray, see you and see beyond anything you know you can play or maybe even recognize in yourself, especially if you start at age eleven…For the actor, it starts with the casting directors championship, vision, guts and risks.”

Dern also made a point to thank the casting community for safeguarding her as a child. “You god-parented me, not only guiding me in my career and helping me find filmmakers who might get me or understand me or give me daring new opportunities or redefine who I might be or be considered,” she said.

“Even more importantly, I was in inappropriate rooms and I was placed in hotel rooms and it is because of the casting director that I was a protected child in this industry, and even to the point of risking their own career,” she revealed. “I can't tell you how grateful I am … that you protected me and were champions and gave me that gift with your integrity.”