Darren Criss Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier

The couple reportedly wed in New Orleans after around eight years of dating.

Darren Criss topped off his whirlwind awards season with a wedding.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old actor married his longtime girlfriend, Mia Swier, 33, according to People. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Criss' rep.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in New Orleans, with many of Criss' fellow Glee alums — including Lea Michele, John Stamos, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr. — in attendance.

Criss first announced his engagement to Swier in January 2018 on social media.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're going for it," Criss captioned an Instagram photo of the two. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

Though Criss has spent the majority of the past few months scoring awards for his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — including his first-ever Emmy — he and Swier also co-own a Hollywood piano bar called Tram Stamp Granny's.

In August, Criss joked to THR that he's "only the piano player," and he credits Swier for the execution of the joint, which embraces New York City vibes and "a deep nostalgia for musical theater."

"The end result is musicology meets mixology, so you're getting the fun, rowdy vibe with interesting cocktails you won't get anywhere else," Swier said.