Darren Criss Opens Piano Bar in Hollywood

The 'Glee' actor has been leading singalongs at the space since it opened last week, he said Thursday at the Dior Sauvage party in Pioneertown.

"I’ve been playing piano there every night since Friday!” says Darren Criss of the new piano bar Tramp Stamp Grannys, which he quietly opened last week in Hollywood with his fiancée, Mia Swier.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: True Crime Story actor attended Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum’s Coachella kickoff party in the high desert of Pioneertown on Thursday night, where he confessed to not being that much into fashion, despite his recent role playing Versace killer Andrew Cunanan. “They gave me this to wear tonight, and I said, ‘Sure,’” he explains of his “Standing in the Crowd One Night” Dior Homme statement shirt.

Music, well, that’s another story. In addition to appearing in Glee and on Broadway in the starring role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Criss tickled the ivories at Maggiano’s at the Grove to help make ends meet when he first came to L.A. to make it as an actor. And at the Dior dinner on Thursday night, held in a barn on the Pioneertown Motel grounds next to the infamous music club Pappy & Harriet’s, he was closely monitoring the set lists next door, to see if he might be able to sneak away to hear Hamish Anderson.

The 30-year-old actor said he’s a regular in the Joshua Tree area, which is one of his peaceful places when he needs a break from L.A.. Earlier this month, he announced he will be going on tour with Glee co-star Lea Michele. No doubt they will be doing some warm-up performances at Tramp Stamp Grannys, which is near Cahuenga and Hollywood Boulevard.