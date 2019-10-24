Darren Criss Sets Broadway Return in 'American Buffalo'

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner joins previously announced co-stars Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in the David Mamet revival, beginning performances in March.

Darren Criss has come on board to complete the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, joining previously announced co-stars Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in the modern classic about three smalltime hustlers.

The project marks Criss' return to Broadway for the first time since his breakout success as Andrew Cunanan in FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which earned him Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Criss made his Broadway debut in 2012 as J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and followed in 2015 with a stint in the title role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The Mamet drama will mark his first nonmusical project for Broadway.

Fishburne will play junk shop owner Donny, with Criss as his young gofer Bobby, who gets involved in a plan to steal back a rare coin inadvertently sold to a customer for what they believe is a fraction of its worth. Rockwell will appear as Don's poker buddy Teach, who insinuates himself into the scheme, insisting that Bobby is too inexperienced.

Mamet's explosive play about the murky overlap between crime and business had its Broadway premiere in 1977 and has been a magnet for accomplished actors over the years, among them William H. Macy, Robert Duvall, Al Pacino, John Goodman, Damian Lewis and Dustin Hoffman, who starred in the 1996 film version.

Frequent Mamet collaborator Neil Pepe will direct the revival, with Jeffrey Richards, who also has a long history with the playwright, serving as lead producer. It begins previews March 24 ahead of an April 14 official opening at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

The current tenant at that Broadway house, the Tony-winning revisionist revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, is scheduled to end its limited engagement there on Jan. 19.

Criss will next be seen on screens starring with Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore in Roland Emmerich's World War II drama Midway, opening Nov. 8. He recently wrapped production on the musical comedy series Royalties, due next year on Quibi; and is currently in production on the Netflix limited series Hollywood, which reunites him with creator Ryan Murphy, an association that stretches back through American Crime Story to Glee.