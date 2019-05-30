Tonys: Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Billy Porter, More Set to Present

This year's awards ceremony honoring Broadway's best — and hosted by James Corden — will take place at New York's Radio City Music Hall on June 9.

The first round of presenters for this year's Tony Awards was announced on Thursday. Some of the brightest stars from stage, music, TV and film are set to honor Broadway's best at this year's theater awards show.

Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Andrew Rannells, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Platt and Michael Shannon — each of whom have had success in Hollywood and on the Great White Way — will present, along with LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney and Audra McDonald.

As revealed in March, James Corden will host the ceremony. The Late Late Show personality — who won a Tony himself in 2012 for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors — previously emceed Broadway's annual awards ceremony in 2016.

Corden has said of his upcoming gig, "I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards, the Broadway community is very dear to my heart and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night."

The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from New York's Radio City Music Hall on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.