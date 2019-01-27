SAG Awards: Darren Criss Addresses People Affected by the "Tragedy" of True Story Behind 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace'

Criss beat out Antonio Banderas, Hugh Grant, Anthony Hopkins, and Bill Pullman.

Darren Criss won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or miniseries for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

"I find it appropriate that this statuette is sort of choosing between which masks to use," Criss said on stage about the award. "The character that I played, Andrew Cunanan, unfortunately used masks to destroy things. So as an actor, my goal was to hopefully create something positive; to use masks to create a positive change."

"So for any of the families and friends that are still affected by the destruction that he wrought," he continued, "I hope that they know that our goal was not to make a spectacle of their tragedy, but to create a positive dialogue about social issues and bring to justice things that were in the shadows."

Criss also thanked his co-stars from the FX show. "If there was a category — I hope there will be in the future — for ensemble in a miniseries, I know they would certainly be here," he said. "You lifted me up, on- and off-screen, and you made this an experience that I will cherish forever. This is a high that will last a lifetime."

The actor beat out fellow nominees Antonio Banderas in Genius: Picasso, Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal, Anthony Hopkins in King Lear, and Bill Pullman in The Sinner in the category.

The 2019 SAG Awards were simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, with Megan Mullally serving as the show's second-ever host.