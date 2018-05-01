Dating App Bumble Launches Female-Focused Film Fund

More than $125,000 will go to five aspiring filmmakers in the U.K., provided their shorts are made by an all-female creative team.

Bumble, the dating app that allows women to start conversations with male matches, is diving into the content game.

Bumble Presents...The Female Film Force is a new fund granting five female filmmakers £20,000 ($27,000) each to make a short film, with a panel of judges set to include Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Georgine Campbell (Black Mirror).

The five winners will embody the values of "female empowerment, equality and kindness," with Bumble requesting that all are "created by an all-female creative team of writers, directors and producers."

The move comes in a bid to address the continued gender imbalance in the film industry. According to Women in Film and TV, a U.K.-based organization created for women working in creative media, women comprised only 18 percent of directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers working on 2017's 250 top-grossing films. This represents only a 1 percent improvement on 2016 and is virtually even with the number achieved in 1998.

"The imbalance we saw over this year's awards season at the Oscars, Golden Globes and the BAFTAs was truly shocking," said Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe. "Women are incredible storytellers and creators, and we want to see more of their stories told. That's why we're launching The Female Film Force to empower and support five female filmmakers in the U.K. to make an actual change in this industry. We know how many talented women there are out there -- and we want to see them represented accurately."

Added Lovibond, “When women take up less space on screen, they take up less space in life. The failure to show female faces in meaningful roles on our screens perpetuates a society in which positions of power are disproportionately occupied by men. Figures show that women filmmakers tend to depict more gender-balanced stories, and so more women filmmakers could help redress the power imbalance and shift how women are viewed."