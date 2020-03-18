'Cardinal' Producer Sienna Films Sold as Kew Media Group Continues to Offload Assets

Quebec's Datsit Sphere nabbed the scripted series shop after the Canadian indie studio was thrown into receivership by its bankers.

Sienna Films, producer of Hulu's Cardinal, has been sold off as asset sales at Kew Media Group continue after it was tipped into receivership by the Ontario Superior Court.

Terms of the acquisition by Montreal-based Datsit Sphere, which produces series like Transplant, 19-2 and Rumours, were not disclosed.

Sienna Films, led by Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny and acquired by Kew Media in 2017, also has such TV credits as Ransom for CBS and Trickster for CBC and APTN.

Datsit Sphere earlier this month also acquired the Toronto-based TV producer BGM from Kew Media, while Jamie Brown's Frantic Films bought itself out of the embattled indie studio, which called in receivers after its CFO apparently reported inaccurate information related to an acquisition.

Kew Media in 2017 bulked up by acquiring six TV producers to avoid being outmuscled in a television market affected by cord-cutting and new streaming platforms.

Kew Media co-founders Peter Sussman and Steven Silver and the company's directors have left the company, as have its employees.