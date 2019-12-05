Dave Bautista-Starrer 'My Spy' Gets New Spring Release Date

The action-comedy hopes to take advantage of the spring break play period.

Dave Bautista-starrer My Spy is on the move again.

On Thursday, STXfilms shifted the movie's release date from Jan. 10 to March 23 in order to take advantage of the spring break play period.

A spot on the March 23-25 frame opened up when Warner Bros. and Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong moved off that weekend.

Directed by Peter Segal (Get Smart), My Spy stars Bautista as a CIA agent outwitted by a 9-year-old girl, played by newcomer Chloe Coleman, whose family he’s been sent to surveil. Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Ken Jeong also star.

The action-comedy was initially set to hit theaters this past August.