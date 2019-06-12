Dave Chappelle to Make Broadway Debut

Tickets for the comedian's one-week only debut go on sale June 21.

Dave Chappelle is set to make his Broadway debut this summer.

The comedian and actor will do five stand-up shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Titled Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway, the Live Nation-produced limited event will run from July 9 through July 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public June 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Grammy and Emmy-winning comic has so far released four specials on Netflix: The Art of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity and The Bird Revelations.

Chappelle became a household name via his beloved, critically-acclaimed, but short-lived Comedy Central sketch show, Chappelle's Show.

Dave Chappelle on Broadway is presented by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Tickets will go on sale through TicketMaster.com and by phone at 877-250-2929.