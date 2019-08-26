Dave Chappelle Slams Michael Jackson Accusers and "Cancel Culture" in Netflix Special

"This is the worst time ever to be a celebrity," he says in the special released Monday. "You’re gonna be finished. Everyone’s doomed."

Dave Chappelle was quick to address the controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Kevin Hart, all within the first 20 minutes of his new Netflix special, Sticks & Stones, released Monday.

In his fifth special in the past two years, the comedian tackles "cancel culture," or as he describes it, "celebrity hunting season."

"This is the worst time ever to be a celebrity," he says in the special. "You’re gonna be finished. Everyone’s doomed. Michael Jackson has been dead for 10 years, and this n— has two new cases."

He then reiterated for those who have yet to watch HBO's Leaving Neverland, which detailed Jackson’s alleged child abuse throughout his career, "don't watch it." "It's fucking gross," he added.

Chappelle then went on to explain that though it may not be the right thing to say, he admits that he doesn't believe the accusers who allege that the King of Pop sexually abused and raped them. “I don’t think he did it, but you know what? Even if he did do it…you know what I mean?” he paused, as the audience erupted into laughter. “I mean, it’s Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn’t no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it?"

He then went on to explain that had the accusers really been sexually abused by Jackson, then they "must have felt to go to school the next day."

The main reason Chappelle said he doesn't believe the accusers is because Macaulay Culkin has yet to come forward saying he was ever molested by Jackson or witnessed the singer assaulting anyone. "I'm not a pedophile, but if I was, Macaulay Culkin's the first kid I'm fucking. I'll tell you that right now."

Chappelle also discussed the controversy surrounding R. Kelly, who he described as being "different" from Jackson because he's "pretty sure he did that." The comedian also explained that though he was offered the chance to be in Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly he didn't because he did not know the singer "at all."

"This guy makes more sex tape than he does music. He's like the DJ Khaled of sex tapes," Chapelle said, before shouting DJ Khaled's signature phrase "another one."

He also denied series creator Dream Hampton's statement that he said he wouldn't be involved because the series was "too hot for TV." "I did not say that. That does not even sound like I talk."

Chappelle also took a moment to defend "poor Kevin Hart," explaining that he was aware it was the comedian's "dream to host the Oscars." "I don’t know what you know about Kevin, but I know that Kevin Hart is damn near perfect," Chappelle says. "As close to perfect as anybody I’ve ever seen. In fact, Kevin is precisely four tweets shy of being perfect."

Sticks & Stones is available to stream now on Netflix.