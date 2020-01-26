Grammys: Dave Chappelle Wins Best Comedy Album for Third Year in a Row

The comedian won the award for his latest Netflix stand-up special, 'Sticks & Stones.'

Dave Chappelle won the best comedy album award for the third year in a row at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday.

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile, who presented the honor, accepted on Chappelle's behalf as he wasn't present at the ceremony, which was held at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The comedian's reign over the category began in 2017, when he won for the album version of his two Netflix comeback specials, The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas. Last year's winning album, Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, along with this year's, Sticks & Stones, were also distributed by Netflix.

His latest effort covers everything from gun control to the opioid crisis, though much of the focus is on Chappelle's views of "cancel culture." He examines what he describes as "celebrity hunting season" through the lens of the accusations and controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Kevin Hart.

Chappelle beat out Ellen DeGeneres' Relatable, Aziz Ansari's Right Now, Trevor Noah's Son of Patricia and Jim Gaffigan's Quality Time in the category.

DeGeneres' nomination prevented the category from completely shutting out women, as it has done many times before. But even the women who do receive noms rarely win, as it has only happened five times in the category's 60-year history.

Alicia Keys hosted the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which aired on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles.