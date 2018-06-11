Dave Navarro Opens up About Battles With Suicidal Thoughts

The Jane's Addiction guitarist took to social media following the high-profile deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade.

Dave Navarro has seen the depths of misery and he's here to tell you that there is a way to climb out. The Jane's Addiction guitarist posted a lengthy Instagram post Saturday (June 9) with a link to the Suicide Prevention Hotline (suicidepreventionlifeline.org) in which he opened up about his own battles with depression and suicidal thoughts in the wake of the high-profile deaths of fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain.

"I can’t speak to anyone else’s thoughts or actions but I can speak from my own experience. I have been there, written 'the note,' had the plan, the stockpile of meds, how to disperse my property among my family," wrote Navarro, who has been frank in the past about his struggles with drug abuse. "I was ready to go. Luckily, as a last ditched effort, I reached out. I spoke to my closest friends and loved ones. I sought therapy and at times, psychiatry, alternative medicines, even hospitalization. Whatever it took."

The note came just days after Spade and Bourdain were found dead of suspected suicide and in light of a study recently released by the CDC reporting that the suicide rate in the U.S. has risen by almost 30 percent in almost every state since 1999, with half the states seeing an increase of 30 percent or more.

"What I learned is that through the process, circumstances and feelings shift. As the tide comes in and rolls out, the universe takes many shapes and constantly evolves," wrote Navarro. "We are made of the same stuff. We are constantly changing and evolving and flowing...sometimes scary, sometimes beautiful, sometimes lonely, sometimes supported. Hang in there to allow the process and the shapes to change. I can tell you 100 percent that they do. Please reach out if you find yourself in the darkness. There is no darkness without light. Try to be willing to let it find you."

Navarro isn't the only musician speaking out about mental health and suicide. In an equally honest Instagram post, Fleet Foxes singer Robin Pecknold wrote that he has lived through dark times when he was "actively" suicidal. "During a period a few years ago when I was dangerously and actively suicidal, my respect for my loved ones and my knowledge of the pain I would cause them was, truly and with no overstatement, the only effective thought I had at my disposal to prevent myself from acting," he wrote.

"When artists are made legends through suicide, I know that some segment of the impressionable population internalizes this as justification for the act. I know this because I have overcome this exact delusion.... I am definitely unqualified to discuss the mental health of others, but it follows that so too is anyone else unqualified to judge my psychic reality and assume that this has not been an unwelcome and pernicious facet of my own lived experience, one that I’ve devoted much effort and resources towards addressing. I can say I took a break between albums to 'go back to school' in interviews, but that isn’t the whole story...."

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

