David Ayer in Talks to Direct WWII Tank Drama 'El-Alamein' for Lionsgate

Di Bonaventura Pictures will produce.

After tackling tank warfare in 2014's Fury, director David Ayer may be returning to the genre.

Ayer is in early talks to direct Lionsgate's WWII thriller El-Alamein, which tells the story of the war in Northern Africa as the British and German forces faced off in an attempt to seize power of the Suez Canal and the Middle East oil fields.

The bloody standoff took place in the town of El-Alamein. Led by Gen. Erwin Rommel, German and Italian tanks and infantry units traveled to the Egyptian town, waging a frontal attack on Britain's Eighth Army, led by Lt. Gen. Bernard Montgomery. Casualties on both sides measured in the tens of thousands, and the victory is considered to be what turned the tide of the Western Desert Campaign in favor of the Allied forces.

James Coyne wrote the most recent draft of the script for the drama, which will be produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures' Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, along with Thomas Augsberger.

James Myers is overseeing for the studio.

Ayer, who is repped by WME and Sloane Offer, most recently directed Shia LaBeouf in the thriller The Tax Collector. He is set to direct the sequel to Netflix's gritty fantasy feature Bright.