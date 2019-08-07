David Berman, Indie Rock Musician, Dies at 52

“We couldn’t be more sorry to tell you this,” label Drag City Records shared Wednesday on Twitter. “David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we’ve ever known is gone. Rest easy, David.”

Singer-songwriter David Berman, leader of indie bands Silver Jews and Purple Mountains, died Wednesday, according to Purple Mountains' label Drag City Records.

Berman was best known for his involvement in the beloved group Silver Jews alongside Pavement's Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich, which released six studio albums before disbanding in 2008.

Berman returned after a decade away from music with his solo project Purple Mountains; its self-titled album was released last month on Drag City Records, and Berman's North American tour was set to start this weekend.

