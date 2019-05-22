David Boreanaz Teases 'SEAL Team' Season 2 Finale, What's Next for Season 3

The actor also spoke about the positive feedback he's received from war veterans: "To be able to get recognition from the guys that were flying planes in World War II or fighting the battlefront for us, that’s pretty big."

The second season of CBS' SEAL Team is coming to a close Wednesday night, and star David Boreanaz is teasing what audiences can expect from his character Jason Hayes and the Bravo team following Commander Shaw’s (Peter Jessop) recommendation that the group split up, but not before they complete one final mission to prove him wrong.

"All these characters go through something on Bravo team and at the end, they come to this realization of what's next for them, and I will say that Jason Hayes has a lot to talk about, but he’s not too good about it, so I think that’s going to be surprising for them," Boreanaz told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio.

The actor went on to discuss the conversations regarding the evolution of the story in season three, which CBS greenlit last month.

"I think more about the pack. We identify them and see what their lives are like, new relationships, identifying past stories with where they come from, looking at their adversities they have to overcome, whether that’s in the political spectrum of Washington and someone becoming an admiral or maybe not. Losing rank, losing power — all very character-driven stuff, and I hint at new relationships because I think we will see that, but it will take a little time. Maybe a good love story," Boreanaz told In Studio.

SEAL Team has received positive recognition for the accuracy of its storylines and life as a SEAL Team member, which Boreanz says comes from working closely with war veterans on the show.

"They're not technical advisors. They are producers, they are writers, they're on the floor shooting and our guys, we get it right. We take time in the scenes to do it right. We shoot it very raw, it's very real, there's very little rehearsal time," he said. "We pride ourselves in getting it right, and if it takes a little bit longer, yeah, but we shoot very fast."

Speaking about the feedback he’s received from veterans who are fans of the show, the actor called an "honor," saying, "To be able to get recognition from the guys that were flying planes in World War II or fighting the battlefront for us, that’s pretty big."

The season two finale of SEAL Team airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.