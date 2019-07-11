David Bowie-Inspired Barbie Celebrates 'Space Oddity' 50th Anniversary

Mattel's rendition of Bowie's iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust includes a metallic "space suit" and a fiery-red hairdo.

David Bowie's vibrant spirit lives on -- now in Barbie form.

Mattel revealed Thursday that Barbie will honor the legendary singer's legacy with a collectible doll. Dubbed Barbie as Bowie, the doll is dressed as the late superstar's extraterrestrial glam-rock alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, complete with his iconic striped metallic "space suit" and platform red boots. The dramatic look is topped off with Ziggy's signature fiery-red hairdo and astral sphere forehead icon.

The Bowie Barbie doll was created by Mattel in partnership with the 2019 The David Bowie Archive under license to Perryscope Productions LLC/Epic Rights. Its July 11 release marks the 50th anniversary of the UK release of Bowie's Space Oddity single, from the singer's 1969 album of the same name. (A 7-inch EP box set is also being released to mark the single's 50th.)

Fans can purchase the David Bowie collector Barbie doll for $50 on Mattel's website or at retailers nationwide starting now. Check out some exclusive images of the Barbie as Bowie doll below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.