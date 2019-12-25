David Foster, Producer of 'The Getaway' and 'The Thing,' Dies at 90

The prolific movie producer's credits also include 'McCabe and Mrs. Miller,' 'Short Circuit' and 'The River Wild.'

David Foster, the prolific movie producer of films like The Getaway, McCabe and Mrs. Miller and John Carpenters' The Thing, died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 90.

Foster lived "a full life and was extremely proud of his 60 year journey in the entertainment industry," according to son Gary Foster.

Born in 1929 in the Bronx, N.Y., Foster’s entertainment career spanned six decades and includes over 30 films. Before becoming a film producer, he began as a publicist representing such talent as Steve McQueen, Peter Sellers, Richard Attenborough, Shirley McClain, Andy Williams, James Coburn, and Sonny and Cher. He worked first at Rogers and Cowan, and then as a partner at Allan, Foster Ingersoll and Weber from 1960 to 1968.

In 1968, the first film he produced, with partner Mitchell Brower, was the Robert Altman classic McCabe And Mrs. Miller, starring Warren Beatty and Julie Christie. He followed that up with McQueen’s 1971 hit The Getaway.

In 1974, he formed a company with Larry Turman and their first collaboration was The Drowning Pool (1975), starring Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Their partnership lasted for 20 years and Foster continued producing into the 2000s.

His feature credits include Caveman (1981); Short Circuit (1986) and its sequel (1988); The Thing films (1982 and 2011), The River Wild (1994); The Mask of Zorro (1998); Hart’s War (2002); and Collateral Damage (2002).

Foster is survived by wife Jackie Pattiz and their sons, former IMAX chief Greg, Hollywood producer Gary and Tim; daughter-in-laws Lisa and Marci; and grandchildren Daryn, Drew, Kayla, Jackson and Lucas.

His funeral will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. The family asks that donations be made to The Jewish Home for the Aging.