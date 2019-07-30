David Foster Documentary Set for World Premiere at Toronto Film Fest

The Canadian pop mogul will also be honored at the TIFF Tribute Gala.

David Foster: Off the Record, a documentary about Canadian music icon David Foster, will receive a world premiere at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, it was announced Tuesday.

The bow for the feature documentary from Bell Media Studios and Melbar Entertainment Group and director Barry Avrich will be followed by a special tribute to Foster at the TIFF Tribute Gala on Sept. 9.

The veteran music producer, composer and songwriter has worked with top artists like Celine Dion, Diana Krall, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. His body of work comprises more than 500 songs, including such hits as “I Have Nothing,” “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “Glory of Love.”

Foster most recently worked with Michael Buble on his new album, Love. Among his first signings was Irish band The Corrs, who sold more than 20 million albums outside the United States.

David Foster: Off the Record features interviews with Barbra Streisand, Buble, Celine Dion and Josh Groban. The film is produced by Randy Lennox, Caitlin Cheddie and Avrich, with Lennox, Avrich, Jeffrey Latimer and Marc Johnston executive producing.

The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 5-15.