David Foster Signs With ICM Partners

David Foster has signed with ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned.

The agency's primary priority with the musical icon will be in touring, as it has exclusive representation of him in the U.S. and Latin America and shared representation with Octagon in Europe and South Africa. He will kick off the next leg of his current tour, An Evening With David Foster: Hitman Tour, on Feb. 18 in Miami. He previously has staged two all-star Foster & Friends concerts in Las Vegas.

Over his near-five-decade career, Foster has become one of the music industry's most sought-after producers, working with and in some cases even discovering such gold- and platinum-charting artists as Barbra Streisand; Celine Dion; Whitney Houston; Michael Jackson; Madonna; Andrea Bocelli; Michael Bublé; Josh Groban; Rod Stewart; Stevie Wonder; Earth, Wind & Fire; Diana Krall; Natalie Cole; Michael Bolton; Seal; Chaka Khan; Kenny Rogers; Dolly Parton; Chicago; Hall & Oates; Brandy; 'N Sync; Boz Scaggs; and Gloria Estefan.

The 16-time Grammy-winner has had three Academy Award nominations for best original song: The Karate Kid Part II's "Glory of Love," The Bodyguard's "I Have Nothing" and Quest for Camelot's "The Prayer." Foster won a Golden Globe for the latter, and also has an Emmy for penning the music and lyrics to "Aren't They All Our Children," from the 2002 special The Concert for World Children's Day. In addition to contributing his musical talents to such benefit causes, he also founded The David Foster Foundation, which provides financial aid to Canadian families with children who need life-saving organ transplants.