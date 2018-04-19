David Frankel to Direct 'Beautiful Ruins' Adaptation for Fox 2000

The story centers on an American actress who travels to Italy in 1962 during the production of 'Cleopatra.'

David Frankel is in negotiations to direct the adaptation of Beautiful Ruins for Fox 2000.

The story centers on an American actress who travels to Italy in 1962 during the production of Cleopatra, considered the most expensive flop in Hollywood history. In a plotline spanning decades and locations, the actress' narrative intertwines with Elizabeth Taylor, who starred in the real-life version of Cleopatra, and the subsequent love affair between Taylor and Richard Burton.

Sam Mendes will produce the book adaptation via his Neal Street banner, along with Julia Pastor and Karen Rosenfelt. Author Jess Walter will exec produce with Pippa Harris.

Frankel, whose credits include The Devil Wears Prada, Marley & Me and Collateral Beauty, are repped by WME and Anonymous.