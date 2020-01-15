David Glasser's 101 Studios Nabs French Comedy 'La Belle Epoque'

Nicolas Bedos' French farce stars Guillaume Canet, Daniel Auteuil and Fanny Ardant and debuted in Cannes.

David Glasser's 101 Studios has acquired the U.S. rights to director Nicolas Bedos' La Belle Epoque, which bowed in Cannes.

The French farce stars Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet, Dora Tillier, Fanny Ardant, and Pierre Arditi and is slated for a spring 2020 domestic theatrical release.

"We were struck by Nicolas' touching yet sharp-minded take on a romantic comedy and the impeccable performance given by Daniel Auteuil, who continues to be a tenacious force in French cinema. We're simply delighted to give this film a platform for American audiences to discover it," 101 Studios CEO Glasser said in a statement.

Glasser launched 101 Studios last year after serving at The Weinstein Co. as president and COO before the company went into bankruptcy following the downfall of Harvey Weinstein.

Bedos' second feature portrays Victor, a disillusioned cartoonist out of work and at odds with his wife when he's approached to revisit the glory days of his youth, and his relationship, by traveling back through time via virtual reality.

La Belle Epoque was released last November by Pathe Films in France ahead of play across Europe "We are thrilled that La Belle Epoque will soon be released in the USA and found a great home with 101 Studios who has the capacity of optimizing its release and exhibition in the USA thanks to their background with other French high concept films in the past," Ardavan Safaee, president of Pathe Films, said in a statement.

The deal was negotiated by head of acquisitions James Allen, Glasser, James Gold and Leif Cervantes of Sheppard Mullin on behalf of 101 Studios, and Marie-Laure Montironi for Pathé.