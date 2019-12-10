David Glasser's 101 Studios Nabs Rights to Paradise Fire Football Story

'The Rookie' producer Mark Ciardi is on board the project, which is based on the book 'Paradise Found.'

David Glasser's 101 Studios is developing a screen adaptation of the true story of the football team from Paradise, California, the small town destroyed by 2018's Camp Fire.

Based on the Bill Plaschke book Paradise Found, the story centers on a high school football team under the dedication of its longtime coach, Rick Prinz, who helped their mountain town rise from the ashes, inspiring a community and a nation with its grit and perseverance.

Mark Ciardi, whose credits include The Rookie, Miracle and Million Dollar Arm, will produce via his Select Films banner. Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari will executive porduce.

Prinz said in a statement: "11/8/18 at 8:34 AM I sent this text message to the football team — 'the plan is to practice at 3:00 today. If it is too smoky, we will modify our activity. I will keep you informed if anything changes.' 11 minutes later, we were running for our lives. These young men had faced the reality of death. They had lost everything, their possessions, their homes, their town. They were living with relatives, in hotels, trailers, and cars. Some were homeless. I could see the anguish and despair in their eyes. We didn't have a school, we didn't have a practice field, we didn't have cleats, we didn't even have a football. But we had each other."

Added Plaschke, who will consult on the film: "Imagine a small-town-football-team story that begins with no town and no team. The rebirth of the Paradise High Bobcats in the wake of a fire that decimated their small mountain village is a tale of 39 displaced kids and their coaches fighting together to overcome tragedy, forge a family, dominate a season, and bond a broken community."

"The Camp Fire in Paradise, California, last year completely devastated the homes and lives of the people who lived there, but we are honored to shine a light on the inspirational reporting and storytelling by Bill Plaschke of this remarkable community, and high school football team, rebuilding their lives," said Glasser, with Ciardi adding, "A year ago, the town of Paradise endured its complete destruction, due to the deadliest wild fire in California history. Its football team has helped it rebuild literally from the ashes, and given hope where little existed. I'm not sure I've ever seen a story with this much emotion in it."

101 Studios most recently released Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's The Current War: Director's Cut.