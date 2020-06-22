David Guillod Charged With Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault

The former Primary Wave Entertainment co-CEO was reportedly charged with rape, kidnapping to commit rape, and rape of a drugged victim.

David Guillod on Monday was charged with more than ten felony counts of sexual assault by the County of Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office.

Guillod was reportedly charged with rape, kidnapping to commit rape, and rape of a drugged victim. Eleven charges in total were reportedly filed. Multiple requests for more information were not returned by the district attorney's office.

Philip Cohen, Guillod's lawyer, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that his client was innocent.

"For the past eight years, Mr. Guillod has denied these allegations, and for the past eight years Mr. Guillod has fully cooperated with all aspects of law enforcement’s investigation," Cohen said. "We find the unification of the cases filed through the Santa Barbara DA’s office and the timing suspicious. An overwhelming amount of evidence has been collected over the course of this investigation disputing these charges."

Cohen continued, "DNA has come back negative in the Los Angeles case; percipient witnesses have come forward in support of Mr. Guillod’s account of events; and numerous text messages and emails obtained by the defense tell a story very different than that which is being alleged. Additionally, Mr. Guillod has passed five independent polygraph examinations. Mr. Guillod has been vilified for eight years without being afforded the opportunity to examine under oath his accusers. Justice is rarely swift and often does not come easy; but Mr. Guillod very much looks forward to clearing his name in the appropriate forum."

The former Primary Wave Entertainment co-CEO resigned from the company in 2018 following sex assault allegations. Ted actress Jessica Barth accused the manager-producer of drugging her at a dinner in 2012 and then sexually assaulting her. The actress said she took the incident to the LAPD but was threatened with a lawsuit by Guillod.

Guillod, whose clients included Gina Rodriguez, Paula Patton and Meagan Good, joined Primary Wave in 2015.

11:27 a.m.: Updated with the statement from Philip Cohen, Guillod's lawyer.