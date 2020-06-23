David Guillod Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Charges of Sexual Assault

The lawyer for the former CEO successfully argued his client's bail should be reduced to $1 million from $3 million.

David Guillod on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to more than 10 charges of sexual assault, which included rape, according to his attorney.

Guillod was charged Monday with kidnapping to commit rape, and rape of a drugged victim, among other crimes. He faces 11 felony charges in all. The alleged multiple attacks took place in May 2012, December 2014 and January 2015, according to authorities.

Guillod's lawyer, Philip Cohen, successfully argued his client's bail should be reduced to $1 million from $3 million, and the attorney said Guillod planned on being released by the end of the day. Cohen noted the case has been moved to from Santa Barbara to Santa Maria with the next court hearing June 30.

The former Primary Wave Entertainment co-CEO turned himself in to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department on Monday morning.

Guillod resigned from Primary Wave in 2017 following sexual assault allegations. Ted actress Jessica Barth accused the manager-producer of drugging her at a dinner in 2012 and then sexually assaulting her. Guillod, whose clients included Gina Rodriguez, Paula Patton and Meagan Good, joined Primary Wave in 2015.

If convicted as charged, Guillod faces a potential sentence of 21 years to life in prison.