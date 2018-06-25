David Henrie to Direct Coming-of-Age Movie 'This Is the Year'

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's AMBI Group is behind the feature

Actor David Henrie will make his feature directorial debut with the coming-of-age movie, This Is the Year.

This Is the Year follows a nebbish high school senior and his best friends as they embark on a road trip to attend the greatest music festival of the year in a last ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams. Henrie wrote the screenplay with Bug Hall, Pepe Portillo and Sienna Aqualini.

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Group is behind the feature, which is set to begin filming in September in Alabama.

James Henrie and Leo Severino will produce via Novo Media Group. Executive producers are Jason Weinberg, Luca Riemma and Paolo Aquilini, who is financing the movie with AMBI.

Iervolino's TaTaTu, a blockchain-based social entertainment platform, will also produce and finance the film. TaTaTu is also involved in AMBI projects Lamborghini, starring Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin, and drama The Sound of Freedom.

Said Henrie of the film, “I can’t wait to bring to life a heartfelt and fun movie in the vein of what John Hughes did so well in the 80s. My hope is that it will truly mean something to our audience.”

Henrie, who is repped by ICM and Untitled, is best known for his role on the long-running Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. He is also set to play young Ronald Reagan in the Dennis Quaid-starrer Reagan.