David Kaminow Steps Down as President of Marketing at United Artists Releasing

Kaminow joined Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures in March 2015.

David Kaminow is stepping down as the president of marketing at United Artists Releasing.

In an emotional memo to staff obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Kaminow says he is leaving the position for personal reasons, writing, "After much consideration, I have made one of the hardest decisions ever, and that is to step down from my post.

Kaminow headed up the marketing division at UAR, the distribution company that was formed in February of this year between Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures and MGM that handled the release of the companies' theatrical titles.

Prior to the joint venture, Kaminow joined Annapurna as the head of marketing in March 2015 from Sony Pictures Entertainment. There he served as the president of worldwide strategic marketing and research, where he worked on titles that include the James Bond films, the 21 Jump Street films, The Da Vinci Code, American Hustle, Zero Dark Thirty, Moneyball and The Social Network. Prior to Sony, Kaminow was senior vp marketing and research at Miramax Films.

UAR is expected to announce a replacement in the coming weeks.

Read Kaminow's full memo to staff below.

As many of you know, these past couple of months have been very challenging for me on a personal level with the loss of my mother.

As a single dad to two extraordinary little girls, I have had to put on a brave face and charge forward. However, I have come to realize that I haven’t given myself the proper time to grieve and for that I am paying a personal price.

After much consideration, I have made one of the hardest decisions ever, and that is to step down from my post. Everyone always tells you that life is too short, and while the recent realization of this has been heartbreaking, I see the value more than ever in taking the time to be with my family.

Working with each and every one of you over these past four years has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. I cannot express my gratitude enough, especially to those who followed me here to start this adventure. You are all the brightest and the best this crazy business has to offer and you all carry yourselves with grace, dignity and class.

And while I wish I could stay on and see through some of the upcoming titles with you, I know in my heart that you will all thrive under new leadership and continue to show everyone just how awesome you can be.

This business has a funny way of bringing people together that are meant to be together so I know our paths will cross again.

With love and respect,

David

aka Mollie and Charlotte’s Dad